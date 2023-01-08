Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Paya by 532.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

