PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

PMT opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.84%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

