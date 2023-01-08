PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $3,722,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

