Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.