Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Holdings Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.41 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

