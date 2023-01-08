Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,525 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $176.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.