Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

