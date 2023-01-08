Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 4,463 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

