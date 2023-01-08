Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.