Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.23 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $139.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

