Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.65 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 69.77% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 95.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

