Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

