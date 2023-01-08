Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issued By William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

HLMN stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

