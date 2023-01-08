Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSM stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

