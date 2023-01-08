Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered by Analyst

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.57.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RJF opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

