Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Microelectronics in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UMC opened at $7.00 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

