Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for A10 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

