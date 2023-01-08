Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

SBUX opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

