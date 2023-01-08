Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

NYSE C opened at $47.31 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

