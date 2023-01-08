Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Couchbase in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

