Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.44 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

