Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $21.61 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

