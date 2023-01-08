Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hayward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.22 on Friday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $4,383,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.