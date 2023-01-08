Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RXO, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RXO in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

