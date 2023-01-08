Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reduced by William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $553.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.