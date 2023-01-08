Raymond James Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

