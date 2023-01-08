Raymond James Weighs in on EnWave Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for EnWave in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.01.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

