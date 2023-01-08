Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,400 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($89.16).

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($86.75) to GBX 7,600 ($91.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,050 ($84.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($81.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.23) to GBX 8,200 ($98.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Trading Up 0.5 %

RKT opened at GBX 5,862 ($70.63) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,400 ($65.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,801.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,122.13.

Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

