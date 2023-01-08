Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

