Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aramark’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

