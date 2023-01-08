Reviewing ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ArrowMark Financial pays out 294.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArrowMark Financial 19.28% N/A N/A TPG N/A 19.09% 6.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for ArrowMark Financial and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TPG has a consensus target price of $34.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than ArrowMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArrowMark Financial $17.36 million 7.44 $12.63 million $0.53 34.30 TPG $4.98 billion 1.88 $230.90 million $0.08 378.67

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial. ArrowMark Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG beats ArrowMark Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.