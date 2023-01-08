Reviewing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -26.84% -37.13% -12.98% Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54%

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.11%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.09%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Tremor International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.33 -$123.25 million ($0.86) -8.09 Tremor International $341.95 million 1.39 $73.22 million $0.26 25.27

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

