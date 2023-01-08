Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 29,921 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

