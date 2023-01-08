Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

