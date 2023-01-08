Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 30,333 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

