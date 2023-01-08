Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 415,449 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 594.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Premier worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Premier Stock Up 0.3 %

Premier stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.