Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 72,253 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.57 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

