Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

