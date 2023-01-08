Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.75 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

