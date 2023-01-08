Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

