Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 22,984 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

