Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 266,578 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
