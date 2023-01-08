Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 967.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Sanmina by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SANM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

