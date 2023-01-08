Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 115,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.