Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.