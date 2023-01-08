Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,215 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $263.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

