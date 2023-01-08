Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,342 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.50% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

