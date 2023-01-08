Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $443.67 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

