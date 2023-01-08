Rover Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rover Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.83 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $703.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rover Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rover Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 147,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

