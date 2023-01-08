Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €220.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €149.50 ($159.04) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.0 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €189.95 ($202.07) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a one year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €179.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €158.95.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

